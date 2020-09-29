Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss 16-point agenda today 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

According to media details, the cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office during which a 16-point agenda will be discussed.

The cabinet is expected to approve the inclusion of new rules in the FIA’s schedule. In addition, a report on power sector reforms will also be presented in the meeting.

Issues related to the visa system for Afghanistan will be discussed in the meeting, while inquiries regarding the installation and deactivation of the telemetry system will also be presented.

The federal cabinet will approve the appointment of the administrator of the Islamabad Club and will also endorse the decisions of the ECC and the Energy Committee.

The meeting is also expected to approve the establishment of a Medical and Dental Council and plan for reorganization and rehabilitation of Pakistan Railways.