NCOC allows reopening of primary level schools from Sep 30 under strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has unanimously decided to reopen the primary level schools from tomorrow (Wednesday) under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision was taken at NCOC meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

While briefing the media, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the decision has been taken after consultations amongst all the federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The Minister said since the reopening of educational institutions from 15th September, one hundred, seventy-one thousand and four hundred and 36 coronavirus tests were carried out in the education sector. Of these, he said 1284 tested positive which is less than one percent.

The Minister said keeping in view this data, it has been decided to resume the primary level classes.

He said action has been taken against the educational institutions breaching the SOPs.