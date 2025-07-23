NDMA issues landslide, flood warnings as monsoon spell continues

ISLAMABAD – NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a landslide alert for northern regions of the country in view of forecasted monsoon rains and potential slope instability.

As per meteorological projections, isolated rainfall is expected across various valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Haveli, Bagh, and Poonch. Additionally, widespread heavy rainfall is forecasted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan and adjoining mountainous zones.

Due to this weather pattern, there is a heightened risk of landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, and ground subsidence in several vulnerable locations. High-risk points include Kolai Palas (RD 180), Lower Kohistan (RD 200), Upper Kohistan (RD 240), Tatta Pani (RD 360), Jaglot (RD 480), Nagar (RD 460–480), Hunza (RD 520–540), Rondu and Skardu at JSR, as well as various locations in Chitral.

All concerned Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue services, local administration, armed forces, and humanitarian partners including NGOs and Civil Society Organizations have been advised to ensure the presence and readiness of response personnel, machinery, and emergency equipment in these sensitive areas.

Authorities are urged to remain on standby for immediate deployment in the event of any slope failure or weather-triggered incident. Timely precautions and local coordination are essential to ensure community safety during this period of elevated risk.

Travelers and residents in these areas are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, especially on steep or unstable slopes