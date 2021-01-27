Abusers of quota system need to be penalised, says Law Minister

ISLAMABAD – Those who misuse the quota system and acquire fake domiciles must be penalised as the practice needs to be discouraged, said Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday.

The minister chaired a preliminary meeting regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Secretary Establishment Dr Ijaz Munir. The committee agreed to seek the attorney general’s opinion on the issue of amending Article 27.

The committee was constituted by the prime minister on April 22, 2020 to look into the pros and cons of amending Article 27(1) and formulate proposals.