Abusers of quota system need to be penalised, says Law Minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Those who misuse the quota system and acquire fake domiciles must be penalised as the practice needs to be discouraged, said Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday.
The minister chaired a preliminary meeting regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Secretary Establishment Dr Ijaz Munir. The committee agreed to seek the attorney general’s opinion on the issue of amending Article 27.
The committee was constituted by the prime minister on April 22, 2020 to look into the pros and cons of amending Article 27(1) and formulate proposals.
-
- Abusers of quota system need to be penalised, says Law Minister06:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
-
- Ex-PAF officer assumes charge as Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE06:31 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- #PAKvSA – Pakistan lead by 88 runs at stumps on 2nd day of 1st test ...05:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Muneeb Butt shares a heartwarming father-son moment03:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021