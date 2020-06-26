Bilal Maqsood recalls interacting with Bipasha Basu

It's no news that Bollywood has always taken a liking to Pakistani actors. Over the years we have witnessed several collaborations between artists from both nations.

From Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar to legendary singers such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, a handful of celebrities have been lauded across the border for their talent.

However, another popular band to have produced and sung few Bollywood hits were Strings! Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia’s most famous song was Ye Hai Meri Kahani from Zinda, which starred John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt.

Recently, on Instagram, Bilal went down the memory lane and shared his interaction with Indian actor Bipasha Basu.

“Bipasha Basu was a good sport!” the Mera Bichra Yaar singer wrote. “Came on stage while we were singing Sarkiye ye Pahar during a show for the launch of John Abraham’s clothing line.”

Strings have also composed Akhri Alvida from Shootout at Lokhandwala and the theme song of My Name Is Khan.

