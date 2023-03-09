Neelam Muneer stuns in latest bridal photoshoot

Lollywood actress Neelam Muneer is one of the most sought-after artists in the entertainment industry, thanks to her stardom, illustrious career, and charisma.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya famed actress, apart from her numerous commercially successful television series, has been the face of many leading brands and walked down the ramp as a show stopper for many top-tier fashion designers.

Keeping her head high and excelling throughout her career, the Band Khirkiyon K Peechay diva recently shared a carousel of scintillating pictures showcasing her breathtaking beauty in a desi bride's attire.

The Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand actress was seen posing for the "Shadi Mubarak campaign" by Kashees to be exhibited on "the 27th of March."

Social media users were in awe of the Dil Ka Darwaza diva's ethereal beauty and flooded the comment sections with praises.

On the work front, Muneer was recently seen in Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.