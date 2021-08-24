Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective activism for Afghanistan
Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective activism for Afghanistan
Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie recently debuted on Instagram for the sake of the people of Afghanistan amid the Taliban rapid takeover.

Despite keeping her personal life private and no social media presence, Jolie, who is also an envoy for the UNHCR, promised to amplify the voices of oppressed Afghans.

The 46-year-old used her entrée onto the platform to share a letter she received from a teenage girl living in Afghanistan.

However, writer and columnist Fatima Bhutto shared her reservations regarding Jolie’s selective activism.

The granddaughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto expressed that that superstar like Jolie should be equally vocal of Kashmir and Palestine as well.

Turning to her Twitter, Bhutto said, “Judging by some leading feminists and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week.”

In a follow-up she added, “Thanks so much, do Palestine next.” In a third tweet she continued to ask, “Has anyone told her about Kashmir?”

The Maleficent star’s first post on Instagram featured a hand-written letter she was sent by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Blurring and the name and address, the letter narrated the girl's concerns about attending school under the Taliban administration.

