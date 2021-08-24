Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba Chaudhry’s house in Lahore (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Stage dancer Saba Chaudhry was attacked in Lahore as extortionists opened fire at her residence for not getting the extortion money.

The distressed artist while speaking with City News mentioned that she at first appeared before the CCPO to apprise him about the attack while police failed to apprehend any attacker.

Narrating her ordeal, the artist gets teary-eyed as she mentioned that instead of arresting any attacker, an FIR has been lodged against her brothers at Nawakot police station.

The Lahore-based dancer also alleged SHO Nawakot for misbehaving with her. The policeman passed remarks about my profession when I visited the concerned police station.

She went on to say that “Pakistani artists have no life as anybody can abuse us without getting nabbed by law enforcers”.

