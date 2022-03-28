Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim actor to win Oscar
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has added another jewel to his crown as he wins his first Oscar for the critically acclaimed live-action short film The Long Goodbye.
The 39-year-old was nominated last year for his performance in the film 'Sound of Metal'. Becoming the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, the actor spoke about all those who “feel like they don’t belong” in his acceptance speech which is winning hearts.
“You know, in such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us that there is no us and them, there’s just us. This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong and anyone who feels like they’re stuck in a no man’s land, you’re not alone, we’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is.”
CODA has become the first-ever streaming film to win the best picture at the Oscars. It follows the story of high school teen Ruby as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate with the hearing world.
It was released by Apple TV+ after a bidding war at last year's Sundance independent film festival, where it fetched a record $25 million.
Here are the winners in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. Dune was the overall big winner with trophies in six categories.
Best picture: CODA
Best director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard
Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best international feature film: Drive My Car (Japan)
Best animated feature: Encanto
Best documentary feature: Summer of Soul
Best original screenplay: Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Best adapted screenplay: CODA - Sian Heder
Best original score: Dune - Hans Zimmer
Best original song: No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best live action short: The Long Goodbye - Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia
