Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam Nafees's Shehndi
Share
Pakistan's rising star Mariyam Nafees's wedding festivities have started with a fun-filled Shendi in Swat and the internet is loving the sneak peeks from the celebration.
Last night, the couple's vibrant Shehndi in the mountainous won hearts but it seems that the Diyar e Dil actor's squad were the life of the party.
The electrifying Shendi ceremony included celebrities like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Hajra Yamin, Rabab Hashim, Mansha Pasha, Jabran Nasir and many others.
However, the Chupke Chupke star is ruling hearts with his grooving videos as he set the dance floor ablaze with his killer dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Back in 2021, Nafees had shared adorable pictures of an event of Dua-e-Khari which was held to pray for her and groom Amaan Ahmed's beautiful future.
Mariyam Nafees ties the knot in a beautiful ... 05:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Diyar e Dil actress Mariyam Nafees has finally tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and needless to say, the ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- No-confidence motion filed against PM Imran in NA, session adjourns ...05:31 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- CJP Bandial asks politicians against dragging judges into politics04:49 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 stage over joke ...10:12 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022