Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam Nafees's Shehndi

Pakistan's rising star Mariyam Nafees's wedding festivities have started with a fun-filled Shendi in Swat and the internet is loving the sneak peeks from the celebration.

Last night, the couple's vibrant Shehndi in the mountainous won hearts but it seems that the Diyar e Dil actor's squad were the life of the party.

The electrifying Shendi ceremony included celebrities like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Hajra Yamin, Rabab Hashim, Mansha Pasha, Jabran Nasir and many others.

However, the Chupke Chupke star is ruling hearts with his grooving videos as he set the dance floor ablaze with his killer dance moves.

Back in 2021, Nafees had shared adorable pictures of an event of Dua-e-Khari which was held to pray for her and groom Amaan Ahmed's beautiful future.