CJP Bandial asks politicians against dragging judges into politics

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial has asked the political leaders to refrain from dragging the judges into politics.

Reports in local media said the Chief Justice of Pakistan told politicians to avoid influencing the courts using political rhetoric days after PM Imran said the deposed PM is planning to 'attack and divide' the judiciary to consolidate his sway on institutions.

CJP made the remarks during the hearing on a petition seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan and the Supreme Court Bar Association's plea against political rallies in Islamabad.

A larger bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel resumed the hearing earlier today.

During the hearing, Attorney-General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan said the proceeding of parliament is not linked with the court's hearings. CJP then remarked that the court cannot restrict political parties from making political statements but leaders should refrain from dragging judges into politics.

Meanwhile, Justice Mazhar Alam expressed dismay at the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan about the judiciary in his address in Punjab’s Kamalia.

Justice Mandokhel asked "Shouldn't the premier have not avoided issuing irresponsible statements? He also questions PM Khan’s trust in Supreme Court.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned that former PM Nawaz Sharif was trying to woo judges against PTI government.

Nawaz will attack the judiciary because no corrupt person can tolerate a free judiciary, the premier said as he quoted an incident dating back to 1997, during the tenure of the PML-N supremo, when PML-N supporters stormed the Supreme Court as it was holding contempt proceedings against the government.