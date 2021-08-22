Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut by sharing letter from Afghan girl
Hollywood star and rights activist Angelina Jolie joined Instagram to share stories of Afghan people and others fighting for their rights. 

The American actress took to Instagram and shared a message of a young Afghan girl talking about the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 16 after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

On Saturday, the Taliban forgave everyone including the former president Ashraf Ghani. 

Jolie wrote, “This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

“I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.

“To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.

“Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

