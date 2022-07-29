Merub Ali’s new TikTok video goes viral
09:49 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Merub Ali’s new TikTok video goes viral
Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight after her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Ghalat Fehmi actor can be seen having a chat with her brother. The TikTok video went viral on the internet.

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.

Merub Ali's new TikTok video goes viral
09:49 AM | 29 Jul, 2022

