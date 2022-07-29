Pakistan reports 693 new Covid cases, one death

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 693 new coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours.

As per the National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH), the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan declined from 3.65% yesterday to 3.35% today (Friday).

On Thursday, the country had reported nine deaths in a single day which was the highest in 20 days.

COVID-19 Statistics 29 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,678

Positive Cases: 693

Positivity %: 3.35%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 177 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 29, 2022

As many as 693 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,678 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,553,325.

Meanwhile, 177 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.