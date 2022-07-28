Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hours
Share
Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hoursISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 761 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Thursday morning.
The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 20,843 samples, placing the country’s total cases 1552632 and the positivity rate at 3.65%.
Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,482, while 528 patients recovered.
COVID-19 Statistics 28 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 28, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,843
Positive Cases: 761
Positivity %: 3.65%
Deaths: 08
Patients on Critical Care: 170
However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hours09:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO moot in Tashkent today08:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 202208:15 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Faiza Gillani documents his Bali trip, gives major vacation goals11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air once again11:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022