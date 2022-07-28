Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hoursISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 761 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Thursday morning.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 20,843 samples, placing the country’s total cases 1552632 and the positivity rate at 3.65%.

Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,482, while 528 patients recovered.

COVID-19 Statistics 28 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,843

Positive Cases: 761

Positivity %: 3.65%

Deaths: 08

Patients on Critical Care: 170 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 28, 2022

However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.