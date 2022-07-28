3rd Sports National Squash championship rolls into action

KARACHI – The 3rd Combaxx Sports National Squash Championship being organized by Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex commenced at the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

“Concerted efforts and patronage of squash at grassroots level by government and private institutions can help unearth world class talent in the country to help regain lost glory in squash at international level,” these views were expressed by Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha, while speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the event.

The four-day championship consists of as many as four different age categories of including boys U-13, U-15, U-19 and girls U-19. The purpose of organizing this event is to unearth new talent and provide playing opportunities to maximum number of youth to identify fresh faces. Around 122 athletes from all over the country are taking part in the championship, which will conclude on July 31. The prize money for this event is Rs 400,000. Tournament Referee is Naveed Alam and Tournament Director is Rahat Ullah.

On the first day, the matches were played in different age group categories. In boys U-13, Ayan Mansoor, M Rayyan Siddique, Rana Ayan (Pb), Nouman Khan (PAF), Umar Farooq Butt, Umar Ahmad Usmani (SD), Rehan Alamgir (PAF), M Bin Atif (Pb), Raja Ali Amir (Pb), Abdul Ahad (SD), Haris Khalil (SD), Syed Savi (SD) and Ahmed Ali (Pb) won their opening day matches.

The boys U-15 opening day matches were won by Azan Ali (Army), Abdullah Shahid (SD), M Hamza (PAF), Abdullah Arsalan (Pb), Usman Tahir (Pb), Faseeh ur Rehman (Pb), Hassan Fahim (KP), Ibrahim Zeb (PAF), Mustafa Irfan (PAF), Yahya Asad (PAF), Mubeen Khan (PAF), Zuhaib Khan (SD), Haris Zahid (PAF) and Malik Asim (KP).

In boys U-19 category, Mutahir Ali Shah, M Ali (SD), Kaleemullah (Pb), Arsh Ejaz (KP), Huzaifa Ibrahim (SD), Hikmat Yar Khan (Pb), Hashir Kafayat (KP), Anas Dilsahd (Navy), Warun Asif (Pb), Azan Khalil (PAF), M Saif (Pb), Abdullah Rasheed (Pb), Talha Saeed (SD), Huraira Zafar, M Din Haris (Pb), Mehmood Mehboob (Pb). In girls U-19, Sameera Shahid (SD), Sunzil Safdar (SD), Syeda Sara (SD), Zarlish Safdar (SD), Zoha Abdullah (KP), Wajiha Altaf (KP), Nimra Batool (SD), Minahil Aqeel (KP), Aina Sheikh (SD) and Mahnoor Ali (KP).