Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

Maheen Khawaja 12:13 AM | 10 Mar, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas, Haroon Kadwani, Haris Waheed, and Sidra Niazi are all set to appear together in an upcoming drama, titled Jhoom.

Recently, Abbas took to her Instagram story and shared the video during a Q&A session where one of the fans asked if Sidra Nazir would be the co-star in the project as well.

During a break from filming, Zara Noor Abbas, Haroon Kadwani, Haris Waheed, and Sidra Niazi were seen having a great time on set in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video features the actors dressed casually, having a blast, and taking a moment to unwind. They are all shown laughing, dancing, and lip-syncing to a classic song, showcasing their playful and comical expressions while showing off their filmy moves.

In the video, Kadwani and Waheed are seen making funny dance moves while Zara playfully flips her hair and lip-syncs the song's lyrics. Sidra joins in on the fun when Waheed twirls her around. The fans were delighted to see their favorite actors enjoying themselves and showing their fun side, making the video an instant hit on social media.

Recently the actors shared the official poster of drama.

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Badshah Begum, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.

Maheen Khawaja
