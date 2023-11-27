Hania Aamir and Mavi Kayani take the ginger shot challenge

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has been ruling the hearts of millions across borders for many years.

Known for her infectious energy and genuine charm, she has become a cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment. From compelling performances on the silver screen to engaging online content, Hania's career reflects her talent and ability to connect with the audience.

The queen of entertainment recently graced her Instagram followers with another dose of laughter in a side-splitting mini vlog.

This time, she joined forces with the ever-charismatic Mavi Kayani to take on the daring Ginger Shot Challenge. Watch as the dynamic duo navigates through the fiery intensity of the shot, sharing jokes about their valiant struggle and cheekily declaring, 'Kuch phass gya hai' (something's stuck).

The laughter is infectious, and fans absolutely loved the comedic duo and filled the comments section with laughing emojis.

Her recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also appeared in several commercial projects.