Hareem Farooq launches exclusive fragrance line

Renowned for her captivating performances on both small and silver screens, Hareem Farooq is more than just a talented actress. She is a force of elegance and charisma. With a career that has consistently demonstrated her ability to leave an indelible mark, Hareem is now extending her influence into the world of fragrances.

Recently, she launched her fragrance line in Pakistan, introducing a quartet of scents that embody her essence and style.

In a glamorous event held at Imtiaz Supermarket in Karachi, Farooq pulled back the curtain on her much-anticipated fragrance line. The exclusive meet and greet saw the actress sharing the spotlight with her olfactory creations, giving attendees a firsthand experience of the allure encapsulated within each bottle.

The fragrance line is a collaborative effort with the renowned company Hemani and comprises four distinct perfumes: Luv, Faith, Joy and Hope.

During the exclusive event, she shared a personal touch by revealing that one of her favourite and secret scents, always adorning her, is from her own collection, Faith and Luv. She also revealed that among her nostalgic scents are Davidoff Cool Water and My Burberry.