Shaheen Afridi eyes giving tough time to David Warner in farewell Test series

Pakistani team has arrived in Australia and swiftly proceeded to Canberra, starting their training sessions before locking horns with Australia in their homeland in a 3-match Test series.

Ahead of the exciting Test series between Green Shirts and Aussies, ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said David Warner will struggle on the way out the door as the 37-year-old announces retirement.

Sharing his thoughts in a media talk before the practice session, the newly appointed skipper of the T20 squad said David Warner delivered top-notch performances across all formats, and he wished him good luck but said Warner will not walk away easily in his last Test series.

Shaheen called it a crucial series for Team Green as Pakistan are leading the World Test Championship's point table, and expressed hope to deliver best against the Aussies.

Fans are excited by Afridi’s aggressive tone as he and Warner quickly went chest-to-chest and stared at each other in a pretend confrontation, in the 2022 Test Series.

The upcoming game will be a delight for fans as the relationship between the rival players will create more competition in the upcoming action.

David Warner, on the other hand, remained in the news as he was handed a 12-month ban from all international and domestic cricket over the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs Austrlia Test schedule