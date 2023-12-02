Pakistani forces arrest most-wanted TTP terrorist in Mardan  

PESHAWAR – Security forces have arrested the most wanted terrorists of outlawed TTP in a successful operation in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the interrogation, the terrorist made important revelations, leading to recovery of a huge cache of ammunition, explosive materials used in suicide jackets, detonators and weapons from Khyber district.

The TTP terrorists were planning major terrorist attacks in Peshawar in the coming days which have been foiled after the successful operation in Mardan.

Earlier this year, terrorists targeted a mosque located inside a high-security compound in Peshawar leaving 84 people dead and several injured.

At the time of the bombing in January this year, between 300 and 400 police officers were offering their Zuhr prayers.

The suicide bomber, who was wearing a police uniform and arrived on a motorcycle, managed to pass multiple police checkposts and reached the mosque. He blew himself up while standing in the first row of those praying, causing a powerful blast that collapsed the rope of the mosque.