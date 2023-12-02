Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz dies at 84

RIYADH – The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced that Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away at the age of 84.
The funeral prayer were performed on Friday following the Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said the statement.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister performed the funeral prayer for the late Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Several princes, ministers, senior officials, and citizens also attended the funeral prayer.
Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had served in various positions. In 1985, he was the governor of Tabuk during the reign of Shah Fahd bin Abdulaziz. Later, he was appointed as the chairman of Strategic Studies Center but later he retired from the post.
He was the 29th son of the founder of the kingdom, Shah Abdulaziz.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
