Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz dies at 84

RIYADH – The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced that Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away at the age of 84.

The funeral prayer were performed on Friday following the Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said the statement.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister performed the funeral prayer for the late Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Several princes, ministers, senior officials, and citizens also attended the funeral prayer.

Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had served in various positions. In 1985, he was the governor of Tabuk during the reign of Shah Fahd bin Abdulaziz. Later, he was appointed as the chairman of Strategic Studies Center but later he retired from the post.

He was the 29th son of the founder of the kingdom, Shah Abdulaziz.