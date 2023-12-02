Search

Pakistani school wins Zayed Sustainability Prize award in UAE

04:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
Pakistani school wins Zayed Sustainability Prize award in UAE
Source: A screengrab from YouTube video

DUBAI – KORT Education, the largest orphan school in Pakistan, won the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize at COP28 being held at Expo City, Dubai.

A non-profit organisation Kashmir Orpahan Relief Trust established the institutions for children who became orphans in the 2005 deadly earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. More than 87,000 people had died in the devastating earthquake leaving behind thousands of children as orphans.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the winters at a ceremony at COP28.

Sumaiya Bibi, a student of the schools who lost her parents in the 2005 earthquake, received the award on behalf of her institution.

The recipients of the Global High Schools awards are Colegio De Alto Rendimiento De La Libertad (Peru), representing The Americas; Gwani Ibrahim Dan Hajja Academy (Nigeria), representing Sub-Saharan Africa; International School (Morocco), representing the Middle East & North Africa; Northfleet Technology College (United Kingdom), representing Europe & Central Asia; KORT Education Complex (Pakistan), representing South Asia; and finally, Beijing High School No. 35 (China), representing East Asia & Pacific.

Taking to social media platform X, the UAE organization also congratulate the Kort Education Complex for winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize Global High Schools category - South Asia.

“With a project plan that aims to create a water-efficient garden, the school hopes to provide nutritious food to students and community members,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, the UAE president extended his sincere congratulations to the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. 

“True to the principles of the UAE’s Founding Father, the winners’ innovative and inspiring solutions are bringing environmental and social benefits to communities around the world,” he added.

