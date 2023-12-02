Efforts being made to save powerful people in cipher case, ex-PM tells special court

Hearing against Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi adjourned till Monday
RAWALPINDI – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that efforts were being made to save some “powerful people” involved in the cipher case.
He stated this as a special court established under Official Secrets Act resumed hearing in the cipher case at the Adiala jail where former prime minister is incarcerated along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
He lamented that the PTI leaders were being put behind the bars “like goats” but on the other hand PML-Nsupremo Nawaz Sharif was facilitated to return to Pakistan.
On October 23, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the special court indicted the former PTI chief and Qureshi for misusing the classified cipher.
Earlier this week, the federal cabinet approved the summary to hold the jail trial of Khan and Qureshi in the cipher case at the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The ministry had sought permission for the jail trial after Judge Zulqarnain issued an order in this regard due to security risks.
Today’s hearing was attended by former first lady Bushra Bibi, Qureshi's daughter Mehr Bano and son Zain Qureshi.
The court marked the attendance of both PTI stalwarts after which the haring was adjourned till December 4.
Qureshi Urges Court to Summon President Alvi
During the hearing, Qureshi, who served as foreign minister during the PTI government, said that they were being tried in a false case. “Whether our trial is being conducted under Official Secret Act 1923 or 2023,” he asked.
Later, he pointed out the Official Secrets Act Amendment law was not even endorsed by President Alvi. He urged court to summon the president to ask him whether he is against the law or note.
Qureshi said that the jail authorities had violated the orders by not producing them in the court.
At which, the judge said the hearing was conducted in jail due to security concerns, adding that trial of both political leaders cannot be held separately as the cases are interconnected.
PTI chief, Qureshi and other leaders are facing cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.
