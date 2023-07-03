Saudi Prince Talal bin Mansour passes away

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Prince and former governor of the Asir region, Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud breathed his last, the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced.

Reports in Saudi media quoting Royal Court confirmed the death of Prince Talal bin Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his funeral prayer was performed in Masjid al-Haram after Asr.

The deceased was said to be a leading member of Saudi royal family, and was the president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.

Following his demise, condolence messages poured in from across the Kingdom.

Prince Talal was known for his humanitarian work and his efforts to promote education and healthcare.

His death was a great tragedy for Saudi Arabia while family, friends, and Saudi nationals paid rich tribute to the departed soul, and prayed for his afterlife.