Saudi King Salman's brother passes away

RIYADH - A senior member of Saudi Arabia's royal family and brother of Kind Salman bin Abdul Aziz has passed away, according to a statement issued by an official news agency on Monday.

Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Monday, the Royal Court announced.

The late Saudi prince's funeral prayers will be offered in Masjid al-Haram — or the Great Mosque of Makkah — on Tuesday after Isha prayers, the notification added.