Saudi King Salman's brother passes away
RIYADH - A senior member of Saudi Arabia's royal family and brother of Kind Salman bin Abdul Aziz has passed away, according to a statement issued by an official news agency on Monday.
Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Monday, the Royal Court announced.
#عاجل #الديوان_الملكي : وفاة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير متعب بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسيصلى عليه ـ إن شاء الله ـ بعد صلاة العشاء ليوم غد الثلاثاء بالمسجد الحرام في مكة المكرمة.#واس pic.twitter.com/d7xYmlbL6U— واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) December 2, 2019
The late Saudi prince's funeral prayers will be offered in Masjid al-Haram — or the Great Mosque of Makkah — on Tuesday after Isha prayers, the notification added.
