PM Imran commends IRW services for socio-economic development in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:43 AM | 3 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the role of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) in supporting the socio-economic development of Pakistan .

While talking to Chief Executive Officer of IRW Naser Haghamed in Islamabad on Monday, the Prime Minister lauded the services of IRW in Pakistan especially in health , post-disaster and disaster risk reduction, water and sanitation, education and climate change.

He shared his vision of inclusive and sustainable development of all segments of the society without any discrimination and encouraged IRW to partner with the government's flagship Ehsaas program.

Naser Haghamed appreciated the Prime Minister's vision and assured that IRW will continue to contribute towards the well-being of Pakistanis through projects conceived and developed in consultation with the government, and in line with the government's priorities, The Radio Pakistan reported.

It is pertinent to mention that IRW is the largest Islamic INGO which has been working in Pakistan since 1992. Its headquarters is in the United Kingdom and works in 47 countries worldwide.

