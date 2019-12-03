Govt reforms producing positive outcomes to provide relief to public: Finance Advisor
Share
ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that government reforms are producing positive outcomes to provide relief to the public.
In a tweet, the Finance Advisor said that investment and exports are rising now and current account deficit has declined, adding that that ranking of Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan is also going up.
Rising exports & investment, declining current account deficit, improved fiscal prospects through better tax & non tax collection, market rally, EOBD ranking going up; indicates that Govt reforms are producing positive outcomes to provide relief to public.#PTIStabilisesEconomy pic.twitter.com/HZ552DA9aF— Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) December 2, 2019
Hafeez Sheikh said that the fiscal prospects have improved through better tax and non-tax collection and the stock market is showing growth with rallying.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019