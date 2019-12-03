Govt reforms producing positive outcomes to provide relief to public: Finance Advisor

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that government reforms are producing positive outcomes to provide relief to the public.

In a tweet, the Finance Advisor said that investment and exports are rising now and current account deficit has declined, adding that that ranking of Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan is also going up.

Rising exports & investment, declining current account deficit, improved fiscal prospects through better tax & non tax collection, market rally, EOBD ranking going up; indicates that Govt reforms are producing positive outcomes to provide relief to public.#PTIStabilisesEconomy pic.twitter.com/HZ552DA9aF — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) December 2, 2019

Hafeez Sheikh said that the fiscal prospects have improved through better tax and non-tax collection and the stock market is showing growth with rallying.