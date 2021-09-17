PM Imran stresses expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Uzbekistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties and fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Talking to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO summit in Dushanbe, Imran Khan also stressed the need for operationalising Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and increasing collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism, reported Radio Pakistan.
The wide-ranging talks covered bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade and economic relations and regional connectivity.
Stressing the importance of multi-modal connectivity, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the visionary Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible support for its early realization.
Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
Imran Khan also stressed the importance of the international community’s positive engagement with Afghanistan to address the urgent humanitarian needs and stabilize the economic situation.
