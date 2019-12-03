Parliamentary Committee on CEC, ECP members’ appointment meets today
ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet in Islamabad today (Tuesday).
The Committee will consider nominations for appointment of Members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the Treasury and the Opposition.
The panel, which will be chaired by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, comprises eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate. The government and opposition are equally represented in the committee with six members from each side.
The government and the opposition forwarded their nominations for appointment of ECP members to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, who then forwarded it to the parliamentary committee for consideration.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman to ensure that the committee reaches to a decision on the appointments by December 7.
