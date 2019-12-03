FBR sends notices to 50 doctors over tax evasion in KP
11:46 AM | 3 Dec, 2019
FBR sends notices to 50 doctors over tax evasion in KP
PESHAWAR – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sent notices to 50 doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over tax evasion.

According to the details, the board launched the inquiry after noticing that the doctors with salaries in millions pay taxes in thousands.

The FBR officials will carry out a proper investigation into the matter to identify the names of tax evaders.

