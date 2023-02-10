Suzuki increases bike prices by up to Rs29,000 

KARACHI – The Pak Suzuki Motor Company on Thursday increased the motorbike prices by up to Rs29,000 due to rupee depreciation.
The new rates are applicable from February 10 (today). This is the second hike in bike prices in the past one month.
The GD110S model got increased by Rs26,000 and it is now available at Rs290,000. The price of GS150 rose by Rs29,000 to Rs315,000.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company has increased its bike prices.#pakwheels #paksuzuki #suzuki #bikes pic.twitter.com/9MJ2zYWs8J— PakWheels.com (@PakWheels) February 9, 2023
The GSX125 variant will now be selling for Rs422,000 following an increase of Rs38,000. The rate of GR150 rose by Rs41,000 to Rs451,000.
In January, Suzuki increased the rates of its bikes with the increase going as high as Rs25,000.
In December, Yamaha notified an increase in bike prices by up to Rs13,500. Atlas Honda also jacked up prices of its motorcycles by up to Rs30,000, which came into effect from February 1, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.25
|270.25
|Euro
|EUR
|290.11
|290.71
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.85
|327.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.49
|73.79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,93
|72.23
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.3
|186.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
