Zardari approaches IHC seeking bail on medical grounds
Web Desk
12:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
Zardari approaches IHC seeking bail on medical grounds
ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed bail plea in Islamabad High Court on medical grounds.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by his sisters Bakhtawar and Aseefa, had announced that the party will submit bail plea for Zardari on medical grounds.

Bilawal added, “Though it was a difficult task to convince him to file a bail, Aseefa managed to convince him. We have hope that we will get justice”.

Asif Ali Zardari is currently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Earlier this month, an accountability court had dismissed a plea seeking permission to move Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

In June, Zardari was arrested after his bail application was rejected in connection with a money laundering case.

