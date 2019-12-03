Pehlaaj Hassan launches YouTube channel

LAHORE - Pehlaaj Hassan , son of the popular TV anchor Iqrar Ul Hassan is gaining a huge fan following after appearing in these days on-air TV serial Alif.

The young kid is bestowed with confidence and charisma to melt the hearts of the audiences. Along with TV serials, the 9-year-old has appeared in several morning shows and made guest appearances along with his father.

Now, Pehlaaj is ready for a solo venture as he is going to start his very own YouTube channel! The popular video-sharing site is the perfect platform for Pehlaaj to hone his skills and grow his fan-base. The young celebrity will talk about sports, do travel vlogs, stories and toy reviews.

Check out his first video:

Iqrar ul Hassan is fully in support of his kid’s latest venture. The accomplished journalist and reporter has been part of the electronic media since 2006 and is very proud to his son join the industry.

Good luck Pehlaaj!