Alizeh Shah looks charming in multi-coloured outfit (SEE PHOTOS)

12:12 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah looks charming in multi-coloured outfit (SEE PHOTOS)
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and rebellious nature works like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa star turns heads with her every move.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some adorable clicks on Instagram.

Flaunting her charming look in the latest photoshoot, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look eastern gown with long hair and stunning makeup.

She captioned the post as, “thought you got all you came for lover lover”.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ... 08:06 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and rebellious nature works like a magnet since the Ehd e ...

More From This Category
World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik bags role in ...
11:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire ...
07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral
08:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Katrina Kaif announces 'Koffee with Karan' ...
06:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza opens her beauty salon, celebrates ...
05:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
07:12 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks charming in multi-coloured outfit (SEE PHOTOS)
12:12 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr