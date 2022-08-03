Alizeh Shah looks charming in multi-coloured outfit (SEE PHOTOS)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and rebellious nature works like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa star turns heads with her every move.
This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some adorable clicks on Instagram.
Flaunting her charming look in the latest photoshoot, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look eastern gown with long hair and stunning makeup.
She captioned the post as, “thought you got all you came for lover lover”.
On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
