Rajanpur: Three-day annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed begins today

RAJANPUR - The three-day annual Urs of famous Saint and Sufi Poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) has begun in Kot Mithan district Rajanpur today (Tuesday).

Mahafils of Waaz, Naat, Qiraat, Conferences and Samaa will be held during the 122nd Urs celebrations celebration.

Mehfil-e-Sama will also be held during the Urs days in which renowned Qawwals would present mystic poetry.

A large number of zaireens from all across the country are participating.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the event.

Khwaja Ghulam Fareed was a Seraiki poet, Chishti-Nizami mystic and Sajjada nashin (Patron saint) of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent.

He was a great scholar of his time and wrote several books. He knew Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sindhi, Panjabi, Braj Bhasha, and Seraiki.