Hassan Ali's wife Shamia Arzoo visits Pakistan for the first time

GUJRANWALA - Pakistani pace bowler Hassan Ali started a new phase of life by tying the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo back in August 2019.

Even before the wedding ceremony took place in Dubai, various photos and videos went viral on social media celebrating the joining of a Pakistani with an Indian.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali set to marry Indian girl ... 02:25 PM | 30 Jul, 2019 LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is all set to tie the marriage knot with Indian girl Shamia Arzoo in Dubai, ...

And now, the couple has gone viral on the internet yet again. Shamia , who grew up in Dubai but belongs to an Indian family, visited her husband’s homeland (Pakistan) for the first time.

Hassan Ali’s pre-wedding shoot goes viral 12:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2019 LAHORE- Celebrations are in order for Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali as he is all set to tie the knot in Dubai today. ...

Shamia recently took to her social media handles to share adorable pictures of her meeting her in-laws and seeing Hassan’s home in Gujranwala and many other cities of Pakistan for the first time.

Have a look at the pictures:

Shamia , 26, is from Haryana and is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Her family members are now settled in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Hassan is not the first Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian national. Other national players include Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.