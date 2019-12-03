Fawad Chaudhry asks Int’l organizations to take serious notice on India’s irresponsible space missions
10:54 AM | 3 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked the international organisations to take notice of irresponsible Indian space missions.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said that “India is becoming a huge source of Space debris”, adding that “irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system”.
India is becoming a huge source of Space debris, irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system, needs serious notice by Int organizations— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2019
He further stated that Indian dangerous space missions “needs serious notice by Int organizations”.
