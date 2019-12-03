Fawad Chaudhry asks Int’l organizations to take serious notice on India’s irresponsible space missions
Web Desk
10:54 AM | 3 Dec, 2019
Fawad Chaudhry asks Int’l organizations to take serious notice on India’s irresponsible space missions
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked the international organisations to take notice of irresponsible Indian space missions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said that “India is becoming a huge source of Space debris”, adding that “irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system”.

He further stated that Indian dangerous space missions “needs serious notice by Int organizations”.

