Fawad Chaudhry asks Int’l organizations to take serious notice on India’s irresponsible space missions

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked the international organisations to take notice of irresponsible Indian space missions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said that “India is becoming a huge source of Space debris”, adding that “irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system”.

India is becoming a huge source of Space debris, irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system, needs serious notice by Int organizations — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2019

He further stated that Indian dangerous space missions “needs serious notice by Int organizations”.