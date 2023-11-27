Tax reforms on agenda as IMF technical experts’ delegation arrives in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation comprising tax experts have reached Pakistan to discuss the tax net and to enhance tax revenue.

Reports in local media said the technical experts’ delegation will hold consultations with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the taxation policy for about one week

The technical team of global lender will meet officials of apex tax collection authority, caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar.

During their week-long stay in South Asian nation, IMF members will discuss new strategy for increasing revenue collection and broadening tax net. Several changes to the tax policy in detail and the changes could be added to the budget in 2024, per reports.

With latest changes, the incumbent government is planning to add another 8-10 lac tax payers to the net, taking the total number of tax payers to 6 million.

Furthermore, the visiting delegation will discuss basic structure of scheme to collect more taxes from retail sector which has traditionally resisted attempts to be brought into the tax net.