Pakistan to block sims, cut off electricity, gas connections of non-filers

ISLAMABAD – Paki­stan’s apex tax collection authority has set new ambitious targets for the current fiscal year to expand the taxpayer base in line with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks.

Under the stringent measures, the Federal Board of Revenue FBR has planned to cut electricity and gas connections and block mobile sims of those who do not file income tax returns.

The caretaker setup mulled widening tax filers and revenue in recent meetings, and as part of restructuring measures, the top tax machinery has established 145 District Tax Offices which will bring 2 million new taxpayers into the tax net till June 2024.

The press release said the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 authorizes FBR to disconnect utility connections including electricity and gas connections, and mobile sim of non-tax payers will be blocked if the return is not filed.

Under the new law, several agencies, and departments will share data with FBR through an automated common transmission system.