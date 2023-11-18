Erica Robin’s desi look at Miss Universe 2023 embodies style, and culture (See Pics and Videos)

Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin is representing South Asian nation at Miss Universe pageant for the first time, and she is killing it.

The dusky tone model becomes the center of attention, outshining other contestants at the Miss Universe pageant that is being held in El Salvador.

Erica dazzled the crowd with her mesmerising appearance, donning an exquisitely Khaadi-designed ensemble, named Pehchaan.

A caption shared by Miss Universe Pakistan said Erica’s costume is a vibrant celebration of Pakistan's diverse cultures, seamlessly weaving together its distinct beauty and the profound love and unity embedded in its people’s hearts.

It said the intricate patchwork blends the rural and urban elements, paying homage to the rich crafts and heritage of Pakistan. The handcrafted fan, a major part of Pakistan’s tribal lifestyle, is a symbol of power, and elegance and an ode to its roots.

More than 80 nations are being represented at Miss Universe 2023, and Pakistani beauty is also creating waves at the annual international major beauty pagean; she also took part in the swimsuit catwalk.

For her swimsuit catwalk, Erica opted for a kaftan, which was designed by Rubin Singer in collaboration with the Miss Universe Organization.