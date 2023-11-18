UK army chief Sir Patrick Sanders arrives in Pakistan to boost defence ties

RAWALPINDI – British Army’s Chief of General Staff General Patrick Sanders has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

A statement issued by British High Commission said the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived in Asian country for a routine three-day Defence Engagement visit here on Friday.

General Sanders is scheduled to be Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, and he will discuss other defence engagements. He will attend the British Army Polo Team against Pakistani Army opponents in Lahore.

The visit of the top British general is part of the UK’s commitment to maintaining its well-established defence relationship with Pakistan, which has seen over the last 12 months such as numerous defence exchanges, a joint naval training exercise featuring HMS Lancaster and several high-level military visits to both the UK and Pakistan, the statement said.

It also mentioned that defence engagements whilst routine, are highly important, as frequent exchanges, exercises and visits ensure that a high level of mutual understanding exists between the UK and Pakistan, which can further assist in strengthening regional security.

Pakistan and the UK armies have engaged in military exchanges, training programs, and joint exercises to enhance cooperation and build stronger ties.