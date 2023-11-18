  

Search

Pakistan

Gohar Ayub, ex-foreign minister and son of Gen Ayub Khan, passes away in Islamabad

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 18 Nov, 2023
Gohar Ayub, ex-foreign minister and son of Gen Ayub Khan, passes away in Islamabad
Source: File Photo

HARIPUR – Gohar Ayub Khan, the former foreign minister and ex-National Assembly speaker, breathed his last on Friday.

In a social media post, PTI leader Omar Ayub said “Mr. Gohar Ayub Khan Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former Foreign Minister, passed away peacefully after a brief illness”.

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital but he could not survive, he is survived by two sons and two daughters.

The funeral of former minister will be held today at 3 pm and he will be laid to rest in his native graveyard in Rehana village of Haripur.

Gohar Ayub was the second son of former military leader Ayub Khan. He also served in Pakistan Army but took an early retirement. He stepped into politics in 1974 and contested his first National Assembly election from Haripur and later served as speaker.

Then PM Nawaz Sharif made him foreign minister and he later held ministry for water and power. He later joined PML-Q with son Omar Ayub Khan, but decided to step down from politics.

His death has drew condemnation and President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar, political leaders paid tribute to him.

Brother of ex-military ruler passes away in Islamabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, ...

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

03:18 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in DI Khan

01:38 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops jail trial in cipher case

09:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistani court suspends media regulators’ ban against airing Imran ...

09:15 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier, two civilians martyred in second DI Khan oil ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:14 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

UK army chief Sir Patrick Sanders arrives in Pakistan to boost defence ties

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: