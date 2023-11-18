Gohar Ayub, ex-foreign minister and son of Gen Ayub Khan, passes away in Islamabad

HARIPUR – Gohar Ayub Khan, the former foreign minister and ex-National Assembly speaker, breathed his last on Friday.

In a social media post, PTI leader Omar Ayub said “Mr. Gohar Ayub Khan Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former Foreign Minister, passed away peacefully after a brief illness”.

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital but he could not survive, he is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Mr. Gohar Ayub Khan Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former Foreign Minister, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was the father of Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Federal Minister. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be… pic.twitter.com/IEaJKbNgXV — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) November 17, 2023

The funeral of former minister will be held today at 3 pm and he will be laid to rest in his native graveyard in Rehana village of Haripur.

Gohar Ayub was the second son of former military leader Ayub Khan. He also served in Pakistan Army but took an early retirement. He stepped into politics in 1974 and contested his first National Assembly election from Haripur and later served as speaker.

Then PM Nawaz Sharif made him foreign minister and he later held ministry for water and power. He later joined PML-Q with son Omar Ayub Khan, but decided to step down from politics.

His death has drew condemnation and President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar, political leaders paid tribute to him.