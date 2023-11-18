Gohar Ayub, ex-foreign minister and son of Gen Ayub Khan, passes away in Islamabad

HARIPUR – Gohar Ayub Khan, the former foreign minister and ex-National Assembly speaker, breathed his last on Friday.
In a social media post, PTI leader Omar Ayub said “Mr. Gohar Ayub Khan Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former Foreign Minister, passed away peacefully after a brief illness”.
The deceased was shifted to a private hospital but he could not survive, he is survived by two sons and two daughters.
Mr. Gohar Ayub Khan Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former Foreign Minister, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was the father of Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Federal Minister. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be… pic.twitter.com/IEaJKbNgXV— Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) November 17, 2023
The funeral of former minister will be held today at 3 pm and he will be laid to rest in his native graveyard in Rehana village of Haripur.
Gohar Ayub was the second son of former military leader Ayub Khan. He also served in Pakistan Army but took an early retirement. He stepped into politics in 1974 and contested his first National Assembly election from Haripur and later served as speaker.
Then PM Nawaz Sharif made him foreign minister and he later held ministry for water and power. He later joined PML-Q with son Omar Ayub Khan, but decided to step down from politics.
His death has drew condemnation and President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar, political leaders paid tribute to him.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
