Brother of ex-military ruler passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The youngest brother of former President of Pakistan late General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq died after brief illness in a hospital in the federal capital.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, 83, was shifted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated a few days ago.

His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed Izhar’s demise.

Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary.

His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in the United States of American.

The time of funeral prayer will be announced later on arrival of his sons from abroad.