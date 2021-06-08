Brother of ex-military ruler passes away in Islamabad

05:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Brother of ex-military ruler passes away in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – The youngest brother of former President of Pakistan late General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq died after brief illness in a hospital in the federal capital.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, 83, was shifted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated a few days ago.

His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed Izhar’s demise.

Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary.

His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in the United States of American.

The time of funeral prayer will be announced later on arrival of his sons from abroad.

Nawaz Sharif disqualified on 'Article' introduced ... 03:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2017

CHITRAL - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that former prime minister ...

More From This Category
Christian community in Sweden lauded for ...
03:06 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 500
02:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Initial probe suggests ‘broken welding joint’ ...
01:18 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Pakistan refuses to give military bases to US to ...
12:49 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
PM Imran expresses grief over Canada attack, ...
12:13 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Ghotki train crash death toll rises to 62
11:44 AM | 8 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Harshaali Malhotra wins hearts with cute dance moves
05:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr