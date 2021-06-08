Brother of ex-military ruler passes away in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The youngest brother of former President of Pakistan late General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq died after brief illness in a hospital in the federal capital.
Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, 83, was shifted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated a few days ago.
His son-in-law Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), confirmed Izhar’s demise.
Izhar-ul-Haq left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. He was paternal uncle of President PML (Zia) Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq and maternal uncle of Brig. Azhar Mahmood, Col. Abdur Rab, and Khalid Hanif former Federal secretary.
His all three sons namely Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Abrar-ul-Haq and Jawad-ul-Haq are settled in the United States of American.
The time of funeral prayer will be announced later on arrival of his sons from abroad.
