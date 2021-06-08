Hasan Ali nominated for ICC Men’s Player of Month
Pakistan’s star pacer Hasan Ali is among three players nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for its May edition.
The nomination for the award recognizes the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.
Ali’s nomination comes after his stunning performance in the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm Pakistan bowler is currently the leading wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021.
“Hasan Ali of Pakistan 14 Test wickets at 8.92,” ICC said in a tweet.
The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for May are in 👀— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021
Hasan Ali 🇵🇰 14 Test wickets at 8.92
Praveen Jayawickrama 🇱🇰 11 Test wickets at 16.18
Mushfiqur Rahim 🇧🇩 237 ODI runs at 79.00
Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/PPTfbb1PT5#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/C9IFIyI35A
The other two nominees are Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim.
Last month, Pakistan’s Babar Azam won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.
Hasan Ali joins prestigious 10-fers club, only ... 08:12 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Hasan Ali’s maiden 10-wicket haul has made him a member of a very prestigious group. The ...
