Hasan Ali joins prestigious 10-fers club, only 2nd Pakistani pacer to take 10 wickets in 15 years
08:12 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Hasan Ali’s maiden 10-wicket haul has made him a member of a very prestigious group.

The 26-year-old has become only the second Pakistani pacer to get 10 wickets in a Test match in 15 years, the other being Muhammad Abbas in 2018, and the first pacer to do it at home since Shoaib Akhtar’s 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2003.

The world of cricket, including Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, and netizens have flooded Twitter with congratulations for the young seamer with his name trending on Twitter throughout the day.

President Arif Alvi didn’t stay behind too, congratulating the team on the historic win against South Africa and not forgetting to mention Hasan Ali’s achievement as well as Mohammad Rizwan for his brilliant maiden century.

PAKvSA: Pakistan clean sweeps Proteas in ... 02:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan etched their name in the books of history with the Test series clean sweep over South ...

