Hasan Ali joins prestigious 10-fers club, only 2nd Pakistani pacer to take 10 wickets in 15 years

RAWALPINDI – Hasan Ali’s maiden 10-wicket haul has made him a member of a very prestigious group.

The 26-year-old has become only the second Pakistani pacer to get 10 wickets in a Test match in 15 years, the other being Muhammad Abbas in 2018, and the first pacer to do it at home since Shoaib Akhtar’s 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2003.

The world of cricket, including Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, and netizens have flooded Twitter with congratulations for the young seamer with his name trending on Twitter throughout the day.

Hassan Ali's heroic brings historic win for Pakistan on home soil after 17 years against South Africa. Congratulations, Team Green! #PakvRSA — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) February 8, 2021

10-wicket-haul for @RealHa55an! That's only the second 10-fer by a Pakistani pacer in the last 14 years (Mohammad Abbas being the other one). That's also the first 10-fer by a Pakistani at home since @shoaib100mph in 2003 against Bangladesh.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/0O0cdvEk98 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to Pakistan team for completing white wash against South Africa. Kudos to Hassan Ali for his splendid 10 wicket haul and Muhammad Rizwan for scoring a delightful 100. A great team effort overall ???? — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) February 8, 2021

President Arif Alvi didn’t stay behind too, congratulating the team on the historic win against South Africa and not forgetting to mention Hasan Ali’s achievement as well as Mohammad Rizwan for his brilliant maiden century.

Congratulations to our Cricket team for winning the series against South Africa. Excellent performances by Hassan Ali and Rizwan in this match too. Well fought South Africa. Pakistan now welcomes the world of cricket to our beautiful country. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 8, 2021