'You're gorgeous' – Burglary suspect flirts with female judge during court hearing (VIDEO)
FLORIDA – A video of a Florida man, facing an attempted burglary charge, is making rounds on social media after he was seen flirting with the judge presiding over his case on Thursday.
The man in the viral video is Demetrius Lewis who appeared before Judge Tabitha Blackmon via 'Zoom' hearing, as he tried to break into a home where three of the children slept inside.
He appeared by saying 'How you doin?' twice. The accused while watching his screen said, 'Judge, you is so gorgeous...I just have to tell you, you're gorgeous.' The man continued to flirt with cheesy compliments, telling her that he 'loves' her.
NICE TRY: A defendant tried to flirt with a South Florida judge during his bond court appearance this morning -- but he didn't get very far ???? FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/O0O04MTVlC pic.twitter.com/NhSkX81Ix0— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) February 5, 2021
The judge after getting the unusual comments said, 'Alright Mr. Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here.'
As the man failed to impress the judge and secure freedom, he definitely left the social media entertained.
