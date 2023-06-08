TikToker pays hefty price for recording video in Karachi police station

Social media shenanigans are generally acceptable until individuals donot cross certain boundaries. With yet another case of a Pakistani TikTok star making headlines for his misdemeanor, the use of internet is getting out of control, especially with the young generation.

Most recently, two Karachi-based TikTok user, Shahab Khan and Raees Jaffar, were seen issuing an apology to local police officials for presumably mocking the law enforcement agency in one of their videos.

But that's not all! The fiasco began when Jaffar was apprehended by the traffic police warden from Shah Faisal for not providing documents, and was detained. During his detention, the TikTok user recorded a video while sitting in an uncivil manner on local SHO’s chair in his office.

Police officials arrested Jaffar again and released him only after he apologized for his ill conduct.

In his confession, the acquitted admitted his mistake, stating he made the video without anyone's knowledge, and that he regrets his actions.

Jaffar added that he did not intend to mock or degrade the agency.