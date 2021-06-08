Babar Azam becomes top T20 batsman in world since 2019

06:38 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Babar Azam becomes top T20 batsman in world since 2019
Share

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap by setting another record.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, since the start of 2019, the 26-year-old batsman scored the highest number of runs in men's T20Is as well as in T20s in the world.

Azam scored 1004 runs in T20Is and 3461 runs in T20s since 2019 in 26 innings. His highest score was 122 runs, while he scored 10 half-centuries during this period, followed by India's Virat Kohli who made 992 runs in 24 innings with the highest score of 94 runs.

Ireland's Paul Stirling secured the third place with 943 runs in 26 innings. His highest score stands at 95, while he also smashed 10 half-centuries like Pakistani skipper and Indian player.

Babar Azam averages 41.33 and 49.44 in the two formats respectively, said the report.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains No 1 position ... 02:14 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained the number one position in the International Cricket Council ...

More From This Category
Hasan Ali nominated for ICC Men’s Player of ...
05:46 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Pakistani cricketers seen having fun on Abu Dhabi ...
06:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2021
Young ones excel in Royal Palm Little Master Golf ...
03:31 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Ben Dunk suffers injury in practice, undergoes ...
01:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
PLTA announces to resume tennis tournament and ...
08:27 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
SBP to appoint youngest Pakistani climber to ...
06:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Harshaali Malhotra wins hearts with cute dance moves
05:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr