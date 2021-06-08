Babar Azam becomes top T20 batsman in world since 2019

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap by setting another record.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, since the start of 2019, the 26-year-old batsman scored the highest number of runs in men's T20Is as well as in T20s in the world.

Azam scored 1004 runs in T20Is and 3461 runs in T20s since 2019 in 26 innings. His highest score was 122 runs, while he scored 10 half-centuries during this period, followed by India's Virat Kohli who made 992 runs in 24 innings with the highest score of 94 runs.

Since the start of 2019, Babar Azam has scored the most runs in men's T20Is 😮@gaurav_sundar deconstructs the 🇵🇰 batter ⤵ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 8, 2021

Ireland's Paul Stirling secured the third place with 943 runs in 26 innings. His highest score stands at 95, while he also smashed 10 half-centuries like Pakistani skipper and Indian player.

Babar Azam averages 41.33 and 49.44 in the two formats respectively, said the report.