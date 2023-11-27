Indian diplomat flees New York Gurdwara over questions on New Delhi's role in failed plot to kill Sikh leader

Our Staff Reporter

NEW YORK – The Indian ambassador in United States had to flee a Gurdwara after pro-Khalistan activists confronted him over his role in the failed Indian plot to assassinate Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and spokesperson for the global Khalistan Referendum campaign.

Pro-Khalistan activists asked questions from Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu over his role in the failed bid to assassinate Pannun.

Himmat Singh, who led the pro Khalistan Sikhs at Hicksville Gurdwara in New York also accused ambassador Sandhu for India’s role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was President of Surrey Gurdwara and the coordinator for the Canadian Chapter of the Khalistan Referendum.

Agitated by the questioning in the public, diplomat Sandhu aborted his visit and fled the Hicksville Gurdwara in a haste without answering any of the questions raised by the Pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

BREAKING 📢



Indian Ambassador to USA Tarajjit Sandhu aborted his visit and fled the Hicksville Gurdwara in a haste, embarrassed and without answering the questions raised by the Pro Khalistan Sikhs about his role in the assassination attempt against… pic.twitter.com/AlH92Rjlev — Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (@SFJGenCounsel) November 26, 2023

“I only wanted answers from ambassador Sandhu as to why India is using violence to stop the global Khalistan Referendum voting,” stated Himmat Singh who heads the East Coast Coordination Committee.

“American constitution gives US Citizens the right to peacefully question anyone irrespective of their affiliation or position in the Government,” stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Counsel who was the target of India’s assassination plot foiled by US intelligence.

“Despite India’s attempt to assassinate me, Khalistan Referendum Voting will continue and the American Phase is going to start from 28th January 2024 in San Francisco, California,” stated Pannun.

Four days ago, the US authorities said they thwarted an Indian conspiracy to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil and issued a warning to India’s government over concerns it was involved in the plot, according to multiple people familiar with the case who spoke to the Financial Times (FT).

The FT revealed the intelligence people familiar with the case said the Indian govt was behind the plot to kill Pannun who has been running a worldwide campaign called Khalistan Referendum in which over 1.3 million Sikhs have voted so far. The US informed some allies about the plot following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist killed in Vancouver in June.

In September, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” linking New Delhi to Nijjar’s fatal shooting.

The FT said that one person familiar with the situation said the US protest was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-profile state visit to Washington in June.

The FT revealed that separate from the diplomatic warning, US federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot in a New York district court, according to people familiar with the case.

The US justice department is debating whether to unseal the indictment and make the allegations public or wait until Canada finishes its investigation into Nijjar’s murder, said the paper.